Grugier-Hill is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a Grade 3 MCL sprain suffered during Saturday's practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Grugier-Hill could end up missing the first few weeks of the regular season as a result of Saturday's injury. Nate Gerry and Asantay Brown are in line to see more opportunities at outside linebacker while Grugier-Hill is on the mend.

