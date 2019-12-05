Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: In concussion protocol
Grugier-Hill did not practice Thursday due to a concussion.
Grugier-Hill briefly exited Week 13's loss to the Dolphins following a collision, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but he managed to retake the field and finish the contest. The fourth-year pro has now entered the league's five-step concussion protocol, which he'll need to fully clear before returning to game action. Alex Singleton would likely play an expanded role on defense if Grugier-Hill were forced to miss any time.
