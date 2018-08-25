Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leads defense in snaps
Grugier-Hill played 45 snaps or 63% of the total in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.
Grugier-Hill got the start and all the meaningful snaps as the Eagles' weakside linebacker. The former special-teams player has made plays and been around the ball constantly in camp. The 24-year-old has racked up 13 tackles in three preseason games so far. Even if he doesn't lock down the starting WILL role, the Eastern Illinois product looks like he'll be part of the mix.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.