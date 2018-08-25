Grugier-Hill played 45 snaps or 63% of the total in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

Grugier-Hill got the start and all the meaningful snaps as the Eagles' weakside linebacker. The former special-teams player has made plays and been around the ball constantly in camp. The 24-year-old has racked up 13 tackles in three preseason games so far. Even if he doesn't lock down the starting WILL role, the Eastern Illinois product looks like he'll be part of the mix.

