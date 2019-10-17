Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Likely to start Week 7
Grugier-Hill is expected to draw the start at outside linebacker following the release of Zach Brown, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reports.
Grugier-Hill played 35 snaps on defense (49 percent) versus the Vikings in Week 6, and all signs point to his role increasing going forward. With Nigel Bradham (ankle) nursing an injury, it's possible that T.J. Edwards could also be called upon to slot into the starting lineup Sunday against Dallas.
