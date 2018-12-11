Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Logs season-high tackles in loss
Grugier-Hill recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.
Grugier-Hill played 65 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps, and made the most of his rotational workload. The third-year pro eclipsed five tackles for only the second time all season, making him difficult to trust in IDP formats going forward. Grugier-Hill will look to record another impressive outing against the Rams in Week 15.
