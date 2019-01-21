Grugier-Hill produced 45 tackles, one sack, two pass breakups (including one interception), and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2018.

Grugier-Hill was only used as anything more than a rotational player when Jordan Hicks missed time with a calf injury from Weeks 12 through 15, a span in which Grugier-Hill generated over half of his total tackles as well as his only sack and forced fumble. Had Hicks stayed healthy, Grugier-Hill's numbers likely wouldn't look as nice. The 2016 sixth-rounder nonetheless remains under contract with the Eagles for another year and should be able to carve out some sort of role ahead of the 2019 campaign.