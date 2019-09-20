Play

Grugier-Hill (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions.

It was reported earlier in the week that Grugier-Hill would not play due to the lingering knee injury, but it appears the Eagles are not going to go ahead and do that with their final practice report of the week. However, it still seems very unlikely Grugier-Hill takes the field this weekend, but there does appear to be a good chance of him returning for Thursday night's matchup with the Packers.

