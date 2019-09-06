Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Out for season opener
Grugier-Hill (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Reports did surface earlier this week that Grugier-Hill was close to returning to practice, but it will be at least another week before the linebacker sees the field. Zach Brown, Nate Gerry and Hayes Pullard are all in line to see extra reps Week 1.
