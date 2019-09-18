Grugier-Hill (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Lions but said he is planning on returning for next Thursday's outing in Green Bay, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Grugier-Hill is still making his way back from a Grade 3 MCL sprain he suffered back in early August, but it looks like the linebacker is on the cusp of making his return next week. Look for more information on Grugier-Hill's health to come early next week with the Eagles having a quick turnaround before Thursday night.