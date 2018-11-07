Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Practices in full
Grugier-Hill (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Grugier-Hill suffered a thumb injury during Philadelphia's win over Jacksonville in Week 8, and appears to have fully recovered during the team's bye. The depth linebacker is on track to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday.
