Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Ready for Thursday
Grugier-Hill (knee) was listed as a full participant in Monday's practice estimate.
Grugier-Hill missed the first three games of the season, but the Eagles look ready to work him at full speed going forward. The 25-year-old made 45 tackles and a sack for the Eagles last year, and they'll need him to be strong against the run again for Thursday's game versus the Packers, who feature two capable backs in Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.
