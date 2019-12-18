Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Shifts to IR
Grugier-Hill (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
The Eagles released a statement stating that Grugier-Hill reported a back injury following Sunday's win over the Redskins, and upon further evaluation, the 25-year-old linebacker will undergo surgery to repair a lower lumbar disc herniation. According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Grugier Hill's agent revealed the fourth-year pro had been dealing with this injury for a majority of the season, and he should be fully recovered in 3-to-4 weeks. While he won't be eligible to return this season, Grugier-Hill should be ready to rock in 2020. He finishes the season with 23 tackles and a fumble recovery, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent in March.
