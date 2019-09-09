Grugier-Hill (knee) is expected to remain sidelined for a few more weeks, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Grigier-Hill is reportedly nearing a return to practice, but he doesn't appear particularly close to retaking the field. The fourth-year linebacker remains fully expected to suit up during the regular season, though a timetable for his recovery is still undisclosed. Expect Zach Brown, Nate Gerry and Hayes Pullard to continue seeing extra snaps as long as Grugier-Hill is sidelined.