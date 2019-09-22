Grugier-Hill (knee) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Grugier-Hill was initially listed as doubtful for Week 3, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll work to retake the field during Thursday night's Week 4 matchup against Green Bay.

