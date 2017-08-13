Play

Eagles' Keevan Lucas: Signs with Philly

Lucas has signed a contract with the Eagles, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lucas is an undrafted rookie out of Tulsa who will look to compete for a depth role in the Eagles' receiving corps in the wake of Jordan Matthews' relocation to Buffalo.

