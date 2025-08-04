Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Monday that the position battle between Ringo and Adoree' Jackson for a starting cornerback role "is close," Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation reports.

Ringo started only five of 34 regular-season games in his first two years with the Eagles, but the 2023 fourth-round pick is looking to earn a bigger role in his third campaign. Jackson has 82 regular-season NFL starts under his belt but may have lost a step at age 29, as the veteran started only five of the 14 games in which he appeared for the Giants last season. Quinyon Mitchell is locked in as the other starter on the outside, with Cooper DeJean working as the slot cornerback.