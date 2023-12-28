Ringo registered five tackles (all solo) and an interception in Monday's 33-25 win against the Giants.

An injury to Darius Slay (knee) has opened the door to opportunity for Ringo, who has tallied 78 defensive snaps over the past two weeks after working primarily on special teams over his first 13 contests. The rookie cornerback snuffed out a late New York rally Monday, intercepting Tyrod Taylor's last-second heave into the end zone as the Giants attempted to close an eight-point deficit. It remains to be seen how long Slay will remain out, but Ringo will likely continue to see a significant role until the veteran starter is able to return.