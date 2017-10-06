Barner might see work in the offense on Sunday against the Cardinals if Wendell Smallwood is limited or out, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles re-signed Barner after Darren Sproles was lost to injury for the season in Week 3 and only saw action on special teams in his first game back. If Smallwood is still hampered by the swelling in his knee come Sunday, the door is potentially open for Barner, who is seen as a better fit in the passing game than either LeGarrette Blount or Corey Clement. The 28-year-old running back played 13 games last year for the Eagles, rushing 27 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns to go with 42 yards on five receptions.