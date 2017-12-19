Barner rushed twice for 21 yards in Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.

Both totes came back to back at the end of the first quarter with the first going for 18 yards. He technically touched the ball on a third successive play when he recovered Nick Foles' fumble on the last play of the period. The Oregon product reverted to his primary role as a returner thereafter. He remains a distant fourth on the Eagles RB depth chart.