Barner rushed five times for 23 yards in Sunday's victory over Arizona.

Four of his carries came in the first half before it turned into a blowout, and then the Eagles turned to LeGarrette Blount to close out the game. After Barner was re-signed last week as a partial replacement for Darren Sproles in the passing game, it comes as a bit of a surprise that the Oregon product saw no targets and yet just two fewer carries than rookie Corey Clement. Wendell Smallwood's knee injury isn't expected to cause him to miss much time, jumbling the picture for him, Clement, and Barner alike going forward.