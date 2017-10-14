Barner rushed five times for seven yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Thursday's win over Carolina.

He out-snapped Corey Clement 22-10 and out-touched the rookie 6-2 as both continue to fill in for Wendell Smallwood, who missed a second straight game with swelling in his knee. Meanwhile, LeGarrette Blount has grabbed a firm hold as the lead back in this offense, rendering Barner and Clement moot for fantasy except in very deep leagues.