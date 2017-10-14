Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Sees six touches, 22 snaps
Barner rushed five times for seven yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Thursday's win over Carolina.
Barner out-snapped Corey Clement, 22-10, and out-touched the rookie, 6-2, as both continue to fill in for Wendell Smallwood, who missed a second straight game with swelling in his knee. Meanwhile, LeGarrette Blount has grabbed a firm hold as the lead back in this offense, rendering Barner and Clement moot for fantasy except in very deep leagues.
More News
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Sees five touches in win•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Could be used on offense Sunday•
-
Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Signs one-year deal with Eagles•
-
Kenjon Barner: Released by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Fumbles twice in preseason loss•
-
Chargers' Kenjon Barner: Returns from concussion•
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...