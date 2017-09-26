Eagles' Kenjon Barner: Signs one-year deal with Eagles
Barner signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Tuesday.
Despite surprisingly keeping five running backs on the roster to start the season, the Eagles have had bad luck with injuries and lost both Darren Sproles (arm/knee) and Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring) to injured reserve. Barner is plenty familiar with the Eagles, having played 23 games with the team over the last two seasons. He'll likely battle with undrafted free agent Corey Clement for the third-string running back role, while he has experience as a returner and could see some action on special teams as well.
