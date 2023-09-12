Gainwell (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.

For a second consecutive day, Gainwell was held out of the Eagles' walkthrough, giving him just one more chance to log some activity ahead of Thursday's game against the Vikings. It's unclear if his current rib injury is threatening his availability for that contest, but Philadelphia at least boasts backfield depth in the event Gainwell is limited or out. In the team's Week 1 win at New England, Gainwell turned a 62 percent snap share into 18 touches for 74 yards from scrimmage, D'Andre Swift played 28 percent of snaps en route to two touches, Boston Scott totaled two touches on 13 percent of snaps, and Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch.