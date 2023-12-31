Gainwell rushed twice for five yards, reeled in all four targets for 15 yards and completed his only pass for 17 yards during Sunday's 35-31 defeat to the Cardinals.
Gainwell remained in a complementary role behind the Eagles' top running back D'Andre Swift, getting out-touched by his teammate, 14-6. His 20 yards from scrimmage also marked his second fewest in a game over the last six contests, but Gainwell did connect with DeVonta Smith (leg) on a 17-yard gain, marking the first official pass of his three-year career. Considering his workload of 5.4 touches per game since the team's Week 10 bye, Gainwell will be tough to trust for production Week 18 at the Giants.
