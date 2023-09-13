Gainwell (ribs) appears to be trending toward sitting out Thursday's game against the Vikings, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles will provide an official gameday designation for Gainwell following Wednesday's practice, but his chances of playing Thursday don't appear promising after he was listed as a non-participant on practice reports Monday and Tuesday. Gainwell will likely need to log at least limited activity Wednesday to have hope of playing Week 2. He served as the lead option for Philadelphia's backfield Week 1, so an absence from Gainwell would spell increased opportunities for D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott, who handled depth roles in the win over New England. Rashaad Penny, who was inactive Week 1, would also likely dress Thursday if Gainwell sits and could factor into the Eagles' rushing attack.