Gainwell (rib) was spotted on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After sitting out the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Vikings on Sept. 14 due to the rib injury, Gainwell appears to made at least some progress in his recovery. While the extent of his practice activity won't be known until the Eagles release their first official Week 3 injury report later Thursday, the fact that Gainwell is on the field in any capacity bodes well for his chances of playing Monday against the Buccaneers. Gainwell served as the Eagles' lead back in the season-opening win over the Patriots, but it's unclear how big of a role he might handle if he's fully cleared for Monday's contest. While Gainwell was sidelined Week 2, D'Andre Swift erupted for 28 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for six yards. On the heels of the big performance, Swift may have made a case to poach work from Gainwell on both early downs and passing downs.