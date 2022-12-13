Gainwell did not receive a single carry in Sunday's 48-22 win over the Giants and gained zero yards on his lone reception.

Backups can often see a respectable workload in lopsided games like this one, but that wasn't the case for Gainwell. He only saw the field for 12 offensive snaps, the same number as fellow depth running back Boston Scott. Scott wound up with seven touches to Gainwell's one, though Gainwell still has a narrow 55-48 edge on the season overall.