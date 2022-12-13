Gainwell did not receive a single carry in Sunday's 48-22 win over the Giants and gained zero yards on his lone reception.
Backups can often see a respectable workload in lopsided games like this one, but that wasn't the case for Gainwell. He only saw the field for 12 offensive snaps, the same number as fellow depth running back Boston Scott. Scott wound up with seven touches to Gainwell's one, though Gainwell still has a narrow 55-48 edge on the season overall.
More News
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Six touches in blowout win•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Contributes to big team performance•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Gains zero yards•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Touches ball twice•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Produces 38 total yards, TD, in win•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Receives just one carry•