Gainwell is poised to operate as the backup to Saquon Barkley, who slated to sign a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Gainwell looks set to remain Philadelphia's No. 2 running back, but instead of backing up D'Andre Swift (who looks set to join the Bears on a three-year, $24 million contract), he'll look to complement an established, true three-down workhorse in Barkley. That could spell less opportunities for offensive touches for Gainwell, who tallied career-high marks with 84 carries for 364 yards and two scores in 2023, but he should retain quality value as an insurance option behind Barkley. Gainwell's versatility makes him a solid depth option for Philadelphia, though the team could still add further reserves to the backfield.