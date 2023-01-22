Gainwell rushed 12 times for 112 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night.

Gainwell ended up logging just five rush attempts fewer than Miles Sanders, with game script heavily tilting toward the ground attack as the night unfolded. The speedy second-year back is still most likely to operate in a change-of-pace, low-volume role in an NFC Championship Game battle versus either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday, but Saturday night's performance, which was highlighted by a 35-yard scoring scamper with 1:51 remaining, served as a reminder of his considerable upside.