Gainwell carried the ball eight times for 39 nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Packers, adding one catch for seven more yards.

Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders received the bulk of the Eagles' carries and gained the bulk of the team's rushing yards as usual Sunday, but on a day in which Philadelphia rushed for 363 yards, there was plenty of action to go around. Gainwell's carries and yards both represented season highs. While the Eagles do have the capability to go off like they did against Green Bay on occasion and could do so again, they're unlikely to do so frequently enough to make Gainwell a reliable option. Even after his Week 12 contributions, he's still averaging just 20.4 total yards on 4.4 touches per game.