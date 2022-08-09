Gainwell is not practicing Tuesday due to a hip injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Gainwell has spent training camp rotating in for first-team snaps, and he appear primed for a key role on offense behind starting running back Miles Sanders, but his status for Friday's preseason opener against the Jets now looks uncertain. The severity of the second-year pro's hip injury hasn't yet been disclosed.
More News
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Set for meaningful role•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Gets involved in postseason loss•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Buried on depth chart once again•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Productive versus Cowboys•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Added work on tap in Week 18•
-
Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Increase in work possible Saturday•