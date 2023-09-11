Gainwell didn't take part in Monday's walkthrough due to a rib injury.

With Rashaad Penny a health scratch for Sunday's season opener at New England, Gainwell handled a 62 percent snap share (41 of 66), while D'Andre Swift (29 percent, 19 snaps) and Boston Scott (12 percent, eight snaps) mixed in behind him. Now, though, Gainwell is tending to a health concern. The Eagles' first Week 2 injury report was an estimation, so his status bears watching as the team prepares for Thursday's home opener against the Vikings.