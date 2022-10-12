Gainwell (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Gainwell's ability to practice at all at the start of the week suggests he's on track to play Sunday against the Cowboys. The Eagles also will have Boston Scott (rib) back in the lineup, though it's unclear if/how that impacts Gainwell, given that most of Scott's usual workload simply went to starter Miles Sanders the past two weeks.
