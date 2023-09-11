Gainwell rushed the ball 14 times for 54 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots. He added four receptions on four targets for 20 yards.

Gainwell shifted up the depth chart after Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch. However, he not only led the way in the Philadelphia backfield, he dominated touches as Boston Scott and D'Andre Swift each saw only one carry. While his performance was unspectacular, Gainwell did nothing to lose the job by playing without any significant mistakes in rainy conditions. As a result, he seemingly has a good chance to lead the way again in a Week 2 matchup against the Vikings.