Gainwell had 53 carries for 240 yards and four touchdowns across 17 regular-season games in 2022. He also secured 23 of 29 catches for 169 yards.

Gainwell improved to 4.5 YPC in Year 2 but saw both his carries and receptions dip. However, with Miles Sanders an impending free agent, there is reason for cautious optimism about Gainwell's opportunities increasing in the 2023 season. The 23-year-old logged a particularly impressive playoff run, with over 100 rushing yards and a score in the Eagles' divisional-round win over the Giants, and he tied Sanders' seven carries in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. His future fantasy upside will depend heavily on how Philadelphia's running back room materializes this offseason.