Gainwell rushed four times for 17 yards and caught all four of his targets for 41 yards in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys.

While starting running back Miles Sanders handled the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, Gainwell was more involved in the passing game. The 23-year-old played 30 offensive snaps, while Sanders was on the field for 38 snaps. This was Gainwell's largest snap total of the season, though it remains to be seen if Philadelphia would rely on more of a split in playing time between the Eagles' top two backs. Nonetheless, Gainwell would be very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes while Sanders is healthy for a Week 17 matchups with the Saints.