Gainwell rushed twice for six yards in the Eagles' 18-18 preseason tie with the Browns on Thursday night.

Gainwell was the first Eagles back to record a touch, but that carry went for a two-yard loss that resulted in a safety. The 2021 fifth-round pick saw one of his competitors for a reserve running back role, Trey Sermon, outperform him by a wide margin with a five-carry, 54-yard, one-touchdown tally on the ground and a 14-yard reception, so the pressure could be on Gainwell during Philadelphia's preseason finale against the Colts at home next Thursday.