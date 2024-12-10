Gainwell rushed three times for 26 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers

After failing to record a single rush or target in Week 13, Gainwell saw five opportunities against the Panthers in Week 14. Unfortunately, the veteran running back was unable to get much going in his limited role behind Saquon Barkley. Gainwell played 24 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps in the contest, and he has not hit at least a 30 percent snap share since Week 10. With Barkley rolling, the 25-year-old Gainwell remains a solid insurance policy heading into the fantasy playoffs. The Eagles will host the Steelers in Week 15.