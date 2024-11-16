Gainwell rushed four times for 43 yards and added a six-yard reception in Thursday's 26-18 win over Washington.

Gainwell has averaged 4.9 touches per game this season, with a total of 42 rushes and seven receptions through 10 games, so his workload Thursday was fairly typical. He tends to see more work if the Eagles can cruise through the fourth quarter with a comfortable lead, as has been the case in multiple games this season, but in close contests, his workload is typical for a backup.