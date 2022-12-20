Gainwell rushed three times for five yards and caught two passes for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Bears.

Gainwell didn't have a particularly notable game, though it was at least a step up from his one-touch, zero-yard performance the previous week. More significantly, he saw the field for 29 offensive snaps compared to just four for No.3 running back Boston Scott. Should the Eagles clinch the top seed in the NFC next week, they may elect to rest their starters, with Gainwell seemingly in line to benefit.