Gainwell rushed four times for 28 yards in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Cowboys.
Gainwell's rushing yards represented his highest total since the third week of the season, but he also went without a reception for just the second time all year. The only time he's finished with more than 50 yards from scrimmage this season came back in Week 1, so his fantasy appeal remains limited.
