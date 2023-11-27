Gainwell finished Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against the Bills with two carries for 26 yards and two catches for 10 yards.

The game lasted an additional quarter, but Gainwell still didn't play much of a role, finishing with fewer than five touches for the third consecutive game. He averaged 16.5 touches in his first two games of the season but has now averaged just 5.3 touches over his last eight contests. Gainwell did have a key 23-yard run to set up a sneak by Jalen Hurts for the first score of the game, but his lack of volume gives him little fantasy appeal.