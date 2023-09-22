Gainwell (ribs) was a full practice participant Friday ahead of Monday's game in Tampa Bay.

Gainwell handled 62 snap share and 18 touches in the season opener but now finds himself rejoining a backfield that had D'Andre Swift run for 175 yards in a Week 2 win over Minnesota. Given Swift's standout performance and Gainwell's pre-Week 1 lack of experience in a lead role, it'll be surprising if Gainwell is the lead guy Monday night. If nothing else, Gainwell remains a strong candidate for playing time in obvious passing situations.