Gainwell carried the ball once for zero yards and wasn't targeted with any passes in Sunday's win against Indianapolis.

Gainwell saw the field for just 11 offenses snaps, fewer even than fellow depth running back Boston Scott (13 snaps). Scott also received five touches compared to just one for Gainwell. Gainwell has now received just one carry in three of the last four weeks and hasn't carried the ball more than five times in any game this season.