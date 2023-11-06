Gainwell carried the ball three times for 22 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys.

The third-year running back launched himself into the end zone with a forward flip from the three-yard line in the first quarter for the game's first points, giving Gainwell his second TD of the season -- both of which have come in the last three contests. His workload behind starter D'Andre Swift remains limited, but he's making the most of it, and Gainwell's role could grow coming out of the Eagles' Week 10 bye as the team gets ready for a Super Bowl rematch with Kansas City in Week 11.