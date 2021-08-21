In addition to lining up in the backfield, Gainwell has also seen time in the slot and out wide, Paul Domowitch of The Press of the Atlantic City reports.

Gainwell's playmaking ability has been on display all preseason, most recently in the Eagles' loss to the Patriots on Thursday where he totaled 44 yards on eight touches, including three catches on three targets. The rookie fifth-rounder has also shown elusiveness as well as some chops in pass protection. It's looking increasingly likely he'll have a role in the Eagles offense when the regular season gets underway.