The Eagles are leaning toward a committee approach in a backfield that currently includes Gainwell, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon, Zach Berman of the The Athletic suggests.

With Miles Sanders, who led the Eagles with 259 carries in 2022, now with the Panthers, it looks like the team is prepared to roll with a combination of backs on a weekly basis. The Eagles' posted depth chart lists the team's RBs together as a group, and unless a starter is identified ahead of Week 1, a game-by-game approach leaning on the hot hand could be in play out of the gate. While Swift profiles a big-play threat who figures to get his share of touches in the passing game and Penny should also contribute on early downs, Gainwell has been been getting steady work this summer and that could continue into the season. If so, the 2021 fifth-rounder has a chance to earn enough work to emerge as a fantasy sleeper relative to his ADP.