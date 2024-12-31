Gainwell finished with three carries for four yards and one catch for five yards in Sunday's 41-7 blowout win over the Cowboys.

While Gainwell has strictly been a backup running back this season, the Eagles' six win by 14 or more points this season have offered him the opportunity to rack up a meaningful amount of yardage in garbage time. That wasn't the case in Week 17, as starter Saquon Barkley carried the ball 31 times while Gainwell saw the same amount of carries as Tyrion Davis-Price, who was elevated from the practice squad to see his first game action of the year. Gainwell could see more action in Week 18 if the Eagles rest their starters with the No. 2 seed locked up.