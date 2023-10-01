Gainwell carried the ball four times for 14 yards, caught both his targets for seven yards and ran in a two-point conversion in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders.

D'Andre Swift dominated the Philly backfield with 18 touches, and while Gainwell was able to salvage a bit of fantasy value with his two-point conversion, it was still a disappointing showing for the third-year RB after he saw a combined 33 touches in his first two games of the season. As long as Swift remains productive in the lead role, it could be tough for Gainwell to deliver consistent numbers, but Nick Sirianni could also look his way more often again in Week 5 against the Rams.